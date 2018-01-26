Kratos Opens Oklahoma Design and Production Facilities to Meet Increased Demand for Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems

(Source: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions; issued Jan 26, 2018)

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that the company's Unmanned Systems Division is opening administrative and engineering offices and production facilities in Oklahoma City to accommodate expected increased demand for high performance, jet powered unmanned aerial tactical and target drone systems.



"Advanced military target drones with fighter-like performance have been the mainstay of our company and we have come to dominate that market as our customers are replacing their drone fleets with the latest technology, and as a result, orders have increased substantially," said Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division.



Referring to a recent Aviation Week and Space Technology article entitled, "Kratos Expands Target Drone Business," which discusses, "Target Drones with Fighter Like Performance;" Fendley commented, "This is Kratos' niche in the unmanned aircraft arena, and the article reports that more than 1,500 MQM-107 target aircraft were produced. Our BQM-167, already in production with the USAF since the mid 2000's has now also been selected as the replacement for the MQM-107 and begins production for the U.S. Army this year.



“We see the potential as even greater than for the heritage 107s with the increased capabilities our 167 offers. In addition, our tactical UAS drone systems have generated significant interest and we expect to be focusing these efforts and ramping up production of these tactical aircraft in Oklahoma, which has a highly educated and technical workforce, offers a cost-effective business and family environment, and is a great place for employees to live."



Earlier this month Kratos announced a $23 million unmanned aerial drone system production award from an unnamed customer and a $93 million contract to supply target drones to the Army. This most recent contract makes Kratos the sole supplier of jet-powered, sub-scale target drones to all branches of the U.S. military. Kratos' unmanned target drones recently participated in Exercise Formidable Shield 2017, a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet.



"Oklahoma is one of the world's premier destinations for the aerospace and defense industry. Kratos' announcement of a new facility is a testament to the strength of the industry in our state," said Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin. "Our skilled aerospace and engineering workforce combined with the Quality Jobs Program and the Aerospace Engineering Tax Credit incentives along with our proximity to other world-class companies and defense operations made Oklahoma City the right choice for Kratos."



Kratos will continue target drone production from its existing Sacramento facility, with a significant production ramp up having already begun at that facility, and expected to increase even more over the next 24 months. Oklahoma will be the site for new tactical drone production and excess demand requirements related to target drone production.



Kratos is initially occupying an 8,800 square foot facility in Oklahoma City, not far from Tinker AFB, where the initial focus will be on engineering and production planning. Within six months, the company plans to expand into a 75,000 square foot facility to support its initial production efforts in OK. The company expects to employ more than 350 workers in Oklahoma within the next few years.





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops transformative, affordable technology for the Department of Defense and commercial customers. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are brought to market through proactive research and a streamlined development process. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, training and combat systems.



