39 Fokker Aircraft Transactions in 2017

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Jan 29, 2018)

GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Services business announces that a total of 39 Fokker aircraft were placed in 2017 compared with 42 transactions in 2016. Currently, approximately 400 Fokker aircraft are operational worldwide. The fleet of Fokker aircraft has earned a reputation for advanced technology, comfort, operational reliability, low noise levels, durability and continued support.



In Europe, Cypriot airline TUS AIR became a new operator of Fokker Aircraft when it purchased 2 Fokker 100s and 4 Fokker 70s. These aircraft are increasingly used throughout the Mediterranean. Dutch company ATS also purchased a Fokker 70, which will become operational in 2018. There has also been a strong demand for wet leases from various traditional Fokker 100 operators in Europe.



In Australia, Alliance Airlines purchased a VIP configured Fokker 70 from the Netherlands’ government as well as VIP configured Fokker 100, which is equipped with long-range tanks. These aircraft will be used on corporate and VIP charters throughout Australia. Alliance Airlines is thus further increasing its fleet size, having become the largest Fokker operator in the world some time ago. Fokker 70s and 100s in Australia are increasingly being used for regular public transport (RPT) in addition to operating on more traditional fly-in, fly-out routes (FIFO) in support of natural resources’ industries.



MWG Limited, based in Myanmar, purchased 2 Fokker 70s which are used on domestic and regional services. Bek Air, in Kazakhstan, added 2 Fokker 100s to its ever-expanding fleet. LEASCOR in the Philippines became a new Fokker operator when it introduced a Fokker 50 in December.



In Latin America Mexican operator Maya-ir added 2 Fokker 50s while Fly All Ways of Surinam added 1 Fokker 70. A start-up in South America purchased 2 Fokker 70s, which will become operational during 2018 while an undisclosed operator added 1 Fokker 100 to its Fokker fleet.



Jetways Airlines in Kenya added 4 Fokker 50s, including 2 Full Freighters, and 1 Fokker 70 to its fleet. An additional 6 Fokker 50s went to various other operators in East Africa. The Fokker 50s renowned durability and capability to operate from unpaved strips have been great assets in the typically harsh operating environments in Africa. Finally, Avmax in Canada purchased 4 Fokker 50s from Air Iceland. Three of these aircraft have meanwhile been sold to operators in Kenya ‘‘Low operating costs, aircraft longevity and comprehensive support remain key elements in all of the deals the last year.



“We’re glad with the mix of existing and new Fokker operators and many of the available Fokker 70s have been placed. Going forward we continue to see a healthy supply and demand situation for all three Fokker types” says Fokker Services’ Director of Aircraft Remarketing Peter van Oostrum. GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Services business does not sell nor lease Fokker aircraft. It facilitates placements by sellers and lessors through its FLYFokker program and remarketing services, in addition to providing comprehensive support to Fokker aircraft operators throughout the world.



