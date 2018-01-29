Lockheed Martin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

(Source; Lockheed Martin; issued Jan 29, 2018)

BETHESDA, Md. --- Lockheed Martin today reported fourth quarter 2017 net sales of $15.1 billion, compared to $13.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $715 million, or $2.50 per share, compared to net earnings from continuing operations of $959 million, or $3.25 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.The net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a net one-time charge of $1.9 billion ($6.80 per share), substantially all of which was non-cash, primarily related to the estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act").Excluding the estimated impacts of the Tax Act, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.2 billion, or $4.30 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with $959 million, or $3.25 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.5 billion, compared to $729 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.Earnings from continuing operations in 2017 included a net one-time charge of $1.9 billion ($6.69 per share), substantially all of which was non-cash, primarily related to the estimated impacts of the Tax Act. Excluding the estimated impacts of the Tax Act, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $3.9 billion, or $13.33 per share, in 2017 compared with $3.8 billion, or $12.38 per share, in 2016. Cash from operations in 2017 was $6.5 billion, compared to cash from operations in 2016 of $5.2 billion."We delivered outstanding performance as we completed 2017, which enabled us to end the year with strong sales growth, $6.5 billion of cash from operations and a backlog of nearly $100 billion, while also returning over $4.0 billion to our shareholders," said Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President and CEO. "Looking ahead to 2018, we remain focused on meeting commitments to customers, pursuing new business growth opportunities, investing in innovative solutions to prepare for the future, and returning value to our shareholders." (end of excerpt)-ends-