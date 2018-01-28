One Trillion Roubles to be Paid for Construction of New Hardware Infrastructure Until 2027

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 28, 2018)

The 2018-2027 State Armaments Programme (SAP) for the first time provides the significant funds for synchronising the supplies of armaments, military and special equipment (AMSE) with developing the corresponding infrastructure.



In total, 20.0 trillion roubles are provided for the SAP-2027, of which 19.0 are for procuring, repairing and developing the AMSE, and 1.0 trillion – for the SAP infrastructure construction.



The main difference between the SAP-2027 and the previous ones is that in addition to the AMSE supplies, the expenses are planned for their synchronisation with the corresponding infrastructure construction.



-ends-

