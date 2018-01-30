HÜRKÜŞ-B has Conducted the First Test Flight

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.; issued Jan 30, 2018)

Turkish Aerospace Industries has announced the maiden flight of its Hurkus-B turboprop trainer, developed for the Turkish armed forces. The aircraft (in yellow primer) is seen in flight alongside the earlier Hurkus-A version. (TAI photo)

ANKARA --- HÜRKUŞ-B, which is planned to take its part in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces in the middle of this year, has successfully performed the first test flight at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facility.



Following the completion of successful test flight of HÜRKUŞ-B, which is being produced in more comprehensive and stable way, such important tests as engine, avionics, stability and flight test execution excellence will be carried out.



After 90 flight hours of planned sorties, it will take its part in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces.



The President and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Temel Kotil PhD while talking about successful first test flight of HÜRKUŞ-B, has emphasized that right after HÜRKUŞ-A, which was built for civilian use, HÜRKUŞ-B has been designed specifically for the Turkish Armed Forces.



Kotil said: “HÜRKUŞ-B is 100kg lighter, faster, more modern and stronger than HÜRKUŞ-A. This version has a more stable and comprehensive design”.



Right after this successful test the aircraft’s test phases will be continued. Such important tests for HÜRKUŞ-B as engine, avionics, stability and flight test execution excellence will be carried out.



While emphasizing HÜRKÜŞ-B as the best in its class, it has been clarified that particularly cockpit and all systems such as ejection seat, oxygen support, and landing gears weight resistance have been designed as a jet cockpit.



