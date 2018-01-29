Saab Receives Order for Gripen Development and Operational Support

(Source: Saab; issued Jan. 29, 2018)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, to provide operational and development support for Gripen during a period of three years, from 2018 to 2020. The total order value is SEK 1 350 million.



The order from FMV includes operating activities in rigs, simulators and test aircraft for the verification and validation of the Gripen C/D and Gripen E fighter aircraft systems, plus operational support for Gripen C/D.



The main part of the order concerns operations in Saab facilities in Sweden, in the towns of Linköping, Gothenburg, Järfälla and Arboga.





