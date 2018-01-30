Terma Displays Airborne Security Capabilities at Singapore Airshow

(Source: Terma A/S; issued Jan 30, 2018)

AARHUS, Denmark and SINGAPORE --- Terma will be featuring the latest version of the ALQ-213 Electronic Warfare Controller, referred to as RMP (Reliability, Maintainability, and Performance). The RMP is specifically designed for integration with next generation AESA radar systems, digital radar warning receivers, and advanced missile warning sensors.



The Electronic Warfare Management System ALQ-213, fielded on more than 2,500 platforms worldwide, is baseline on a number of combat-ready Asia Pacific F-16s, transport, and special mission aircraft, providing significantly improved survivability against highly sophisticated threats.



"Recently, Terma secured major contracts on our combat-proven Aircraft Audio Management System from Belgian Defense and from U.S. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. Singapore Airshow is an excellent opportunity for Terma to demonstrate the 3D-Audio and Active Noise Reduction technology for air forces in the Asia Pacific region – an extremely important region for Terma, says Jørn Henrik Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Terma Market Development. "Through our Singaporean office, we are working closely with customers and partners in the region to help meet their defense and security needs within airborne as well as naval platforms."



Stop by our booth and take a seat in our virtual cockpit for a Virtual Reality demonstration of our 3D-Audio and Radio Channel Separation solution. Furthermore, Terma will display our renowned modular pods, allowing air forces to reuse expensive Electronic Warfare pods across aircraft and platforms.



We are looking forward to welcoming partners, customers, and guests at our booth #Q92 at Asia’s Largest Aerospace and Defense event 6-11 February 2018 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.



Terma will among others be represented by Group CEO Jens Maaløe; Senior Vice President Jørn Henrik Levy Rasmussen; Vice President & General Manager Anupam Narain Mathur, Terma Asia Pacific; and Vice President Chris Sheppard.



