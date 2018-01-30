Rescue Deep-Diving Vehicle ‘Bester’ to be Commissioned by Navy’s Search-and-Rescue Service

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2018)

The Project 18270 rescue deep-diving vehicle (RDDV) ‘Bester’ will be commissioned by the Northern Fleet in 2019. Currently, the RDDV ‘Bester’ is being repaired and modernised at the ‘Kanonersky Ship-Repairing Yard’ in St. Petersburg under supervision of the Navy’s Search-and-Rescue Service.



The RDDV ‘Bester’ is designed to help and rescue crews of emergency submarines lying on the ground at depths of up to 720 metres, as well as to survey underwater objects and to perform underwater technical works.



The vehicle is equipped with a life support system that reliably operates at increased pressure in the rescue compartment, which ensures using not only the “dry" rescue method, but also the “wet” one (at depths of up to 60 metres). In addition, the RDDV ‘Bester-1’ is equipped with a new system of flow ventilation.



-ends-

