NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The U.S. Air Force leads development of the AWACS, whether it flies on board the E-3 Sentry or the E-767 airborne early warning and control platform. These aircraft carry either the APY-1 or APY-2 surveillance radar as their primary early warning system, depending on the variant. The radars, though they share the same name as the ones that equipped the aircraft from the start of the program, are considerably different from the originals.



Due to the vital role these aircraft play for the world's forces and because of their extended lifespans, the various AWACS programs have received continual development and upgrades. This trend is expected to continue over the next decade and beyond.



Currently, the greatest share of funding comes in support of the U.S. Air Force's AWACS Block 40/45 upgrade. Under this program, many of the E-3's electronics systems are brought up to a higher standard. In many cases, 1980s computing technology is being replaced with that of the 21st century. By program's end, all USAF E-3 AWACS platforms will have received this upgrade.



Internationally, France, Japan, NATO, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom have all procured AWACS systems. Several of these international operators are upgrading their AWACS fleets, as well. These efforts include various midlife upgrades (MLU), such as the mission computer upgrade (MCU), the navigation system upgrade (NSU), and the Radar System Improvement Program (RSIP).



Going forward, the USAF's AWACS RDT&E program will bring additional O&M value to AWACS contractors, both domestic and internationally. Systems development spawned by significant RDT&E funding will result in future upgrades to AWACS hardware and software developed through O&M funding.



The United States will lead the way in terms of AWACS capability and technology development. Correspondingly, it will spend the most on O&M. Abroad, demand for AWACS upgrade is uncertain.



Potentially, all of the international operators could choose to upgrade their AWACS fleets or they could retire them, abandoning any upgrades entirely. Therefore, the actual O&M spending of these countries could fluctuate greatly from what is forecast. In its current state, the forecast includes allowances for the majority of foreseeable upgrade developments, so it should be noted that the forecast reflects an optimistic spending outlook.



Although long-term forecasting may be inflated by overly optimistic upgrade funding predictions, the forecast for the next seven years should be considered safe. Barring one exception, the near-term forecast only includes funding that is considered a "sure thing." The noteworthy exception is AWACS funding by Saudi Arabia.



Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has outlined and sought approval for a sizable E-3 AWACS sustainment and upgrade effort. If all options in the plan are exercised, and all potential enhancements were made, a windfall to contractors of approximately $2 billion could be realized. However, Saudi Arabia has been known to abandon its proposed procurement efforts with some frequency. Because of this, the forecast O&M spending by Saudi Arabia could be scaled back significantly as the country's AWACS program evolves.





