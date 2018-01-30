Germany, Norway Join Multinational Naval Strike Group

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 30, 2018)

NORFOLK, Va. --- Two coalition naval vessels arrived at Naval Station Norfolk here in recent days to conduct training and operations as part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.



The Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen and the Sachsen-class German frigate Hessen arrived to participate in the strike group's upcoming composite training unit exercise.



Partnership



"Any time we can operate with another one of our allies anywhere in the world, we gain from it and they gain from it," said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gene Black, commander of USS Harry S. Truman. "I've always had great success working with coalition partners, and this is just a similar task with a more complex mission set. I'm very confident of our success and look forward to sailing with these two great ships."



According to Truman's foreign cooperation officers, partnerships like this are designed to strengthen cooperation and interoperability between the nations' armed forces. Integrating with foreign navies can prove challenging, they said, but months of planning and coordination took place to ensure a seamless integration, with the German and Norwegian warships prepared to demonstrate their capabilities.



‘Challenging, Exciting Training’



"We are looking forward to a challenging and exciting training with the U.S. Navy," said Hessen's commanding officer, German navy Cmdr. Oliver Pfennig. "The integration of German warship Hessen in the carrier strike group requires a lot of trust in our capabilities and we will perform professionally and competently in all upcoming CSG operations."



After the exercise, Hessen will remain with the strike group to participate in its upcoming deployment. This is not Hessen's first time operating with the Truman. The ships deployed together in 2010.



