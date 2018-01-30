French C-130J Hercules Pilots Train Alongside No. XXIV Squadron

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Jan 30, 2018)

This week, No. XXIV Squadron (also known as No. 24 Squadron), the Air Mobility Operational Conversion Unit based at RAF Brize Norton, has started a C-130J Hercules pilot training programme with the French Air Force.



Ahead of the delivery of their first C-130J Hercules, the French are using XXIV Squadron’s state of the art training resources to prepare their pilots.



his follows last week’s talks between the Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron, at the Anglo-French Summit at Sandhurst, where Theresa May promised greater defence cooperation between the two countries.



Wing Commander Gareth Burdett, Officer Commanding No. XXIV Squadron, said: “We are delighted that our French partners have chosen to use the same mix of Tactical Air Transport aircraft types that give the RAF such great capability. We look forward to working closely with them over the forthcoming months – and hopefully years – and build ever closer cooperation.”



Lieutenant Colonel Stephane Sery, Commanding Officer Transport Squadron 2/61 Squadron, said: “The cooperation between our two squadrons, the 2/61 “Franche-Comté” and No. XXIV Squadron for C-130J simulator training will, for sure, strengthen the ties between our two air forces in the long term.”



