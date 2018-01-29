RAF to Scrap Twin-Seat Typhoons (excerpt)

(Source: Jane's Defence Weekly; posted Jan 29, 2018)

By Tim Ripley

LONDON --- The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) is to scrap 16 UK Eurofighter Typhoons as part of a project to save GBP800 million (USD1.13 billion) on the running cost of the service's combat aircraft fleet.The plans to dismantle the aircraft and harvest spare parts for use on the remainder of the Typhoon fleet were revealed to Jane’s on 29th January by RAF Air Command at High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire, in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request.The project, known as Reduce to Produce (RTP), aims to generate GBP50 million worth of parts from each airframe “back into the supply chain”, according to the FOI data. (end of excerpt)-ends-