Trials Still ‘On Track’ Despite HMS Queen Elizabeth Sprinkler Problem (excerpt)

(Source: The News Portsmouth; published Jan 31, 2018)

By Tom Cotterill

We know how keen some of our Portsmouth residents are to see @HMSQNLS sail. Work is ongoing to rectify an issue with the ship’s fire safety system. We hope to provide you with an update on a new sailing date- weather permitting- in due course. — HMNB Portsmouth (@HMNBPortsmouth) January 30, 2018

Plans to continue sea trials of Britain’s biggest warship were put on the backburner after an issue with the ship’s firefighter sprinkler system. Huge jets of water were blasted into HMS Queen Elizabeth’s hangar on Sunday after the system was accidentally triggered.Navy officials said the misfiring sprinklers were quickly isolated, the water stopped and cleared – and that some damage was caused in the hangar but not to the rest of the 65,000-tonne leviathan.The blow caused plans for the aircraft carrier to sail out of Portsmouth yesterday to be cancelled at the 11th hour.However, the navy has insisted the incident will not hinder the ship’s next phase of rotary wing sea trials. A spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that following a routine exercise alongside, the fire warning system was inadvertently triggered on-board HMS Queen Elizabeth and some sprays activated, but she remains on track with her trials programme.’ (end of excerpt)-ends-