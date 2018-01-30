This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the Su-27 closing to within five feet and crossing directly through the EP-3's flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the Su-27's jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes.
The Russian military is within its right to operate within international airspace, but they must behave within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents on and Over the High Seas (INCSEA). Unsafe actions increase the risk of miscalculation and midair collisions.
The U.S. aircraft was operating in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity.
U.S. EP-3 Aries flying Jan. 29, 2018 in international airspace over the Black Sea being intercepted by a Russian Su-27 closing within 5 Feet forcing EP-3 to fly through the Su-27s jet wash #EP3Aries #InternationalAirspace #Su27 #intercept #BlackSea #Russia https://t.co/X7laZ8caqx pic.twitter.com/mXHDxCMTqk— DVIDSHub (@DVIDSHub) January 30, 2018
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above incident was first reported by the Russian RIA news agency on Monday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry as saying that the Su-27 intercepted a US Navy EP-3E Aries II and prevented it from violating the Russian airspace.
The Russian MoD said "The Russian Su-27 fighter jet conducted the entire flight in strict accordance with international rules of the use of airspace. No extraordinary situations occurred during the intercept," the ministry said in a statement, and denied allegations of "unsafe" maneuvers.
"After the surveillance plane of the US Navy had changed its course to move away from the border, the SU-27 returned to its base."
The above video clearly shows in what conditions the intercept was carried out.)
