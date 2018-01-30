U.S. EP-3 Aries Aircraft Flying Jan. 29, 2018 in International Airspace Over the Black Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued Jan 30, 2018)

U.S. EP-3 Aries flying Jan. 29, 2018 in international airspace over the Black Sea being intercepted by a Russian Su-27 closing within 5 Feet forcing EP-3 to fly through the Su-27s jet wash #EP3Aries #InternationalAirspace #Su27 #intercept #BlackSea #Russia https://t.co/X7laZ8caqx pic.twitter.com/mXHDxCMTqk — DVIDSHub (@DVIDSHub) January 30, 2018

The U.S. Navy is releasing video of a U.S. EP-3 Aries aircraft flying Jan. 29, 2018, in international airspace over the Black Sea being intercepted by a Russian Su-27.This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the Su-27 closing to within five feet and crossing directly through the EP-3's flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the Su-27's jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes.The Russian military is within its right to operate within international airspace, but they must behave within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents on and Over the High Seas (INCSEA). Unsafe actions‎ increase the risk of miscalculation and midair collisions.The U.S. aircraft was operating in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity.-ends-