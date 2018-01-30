Airbus Helicopters President Blasts Leonardo Lawsuit (excerpt)

(Source: Aerospace Daily & Defense Report; posted Jan 30, 2018)

By Jen DiMascio

In a blistering conference call, the head of Airbus Helicopters Inc. accused Leonardo of holding its UH-72 Lakota production line “hostage” with a new lawsuit that has the potential to impact all U.S. defense contractors.On Jan. 23, Airbus won a U.S. Federal Appeals Court ruling in a case that AgustaWestland (now Leonardo) had filed two years ago protesting the U.S. Army’s attempt to purchase 16 Lakotas for training center at Ft. Rucker, Alabama, that were paid for by fiscal 2016 appropriations. The appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that questioned the Army’s sole-source purchase of the aircraft.But on Jan. 19, before the appeals court weighed in, AgustaWestland had already filed another bid protest with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. This lawsuit was aimed at a new effort by the Army to buy 35 UH-72A helicopters appropriated by Congress in fiscal 2017 under another sole-source contract. AgustaWestland argues that the Army should also have undertaken a competition.The new lawsuit has Chris Emerson, president of Airbus Helicopters Inc., crying foul, saying the Lakota contract was a follow-on contract to an award the company won legitimately. (end of excerpt)-ends-