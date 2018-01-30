Israeli Air Force Leaning Toward Upgraded F-15 Over F-35 for Next Fighter Jet Acquisition (excerpt)

(Source: Haaretz; published Jan 30, 2018)

By Amos Harel

The Israel Air Force is to decide in a few months between purchasing a third squadron of F-35 fighter jets or the F-15I, which, while less advanced, has other advantages.The acquisition requires the approval of the General Staff and a ministerial committee, but the recommendation of the air force generally carries the day.IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, who reportedly is leaning toward the F-15, is to submit a recommendation in May.Israel and the United States agreed last year on the purchase of 50 F-35 fighters, two squadrons, from Lockheed Martin, with delivery completed by 2024.Nine jets have been delivered so far, and the IAF recently announced that they have reached initial operational capability.The rapid aging of the IAF’s current fleet makes the new purchases necessary. The air force is still using some fighter planes bought in the late 1970s, and despite a number of upgrades the IAF will retire them. (end of excerpt)-ends-