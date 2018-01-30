Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin Highly Appreciates Efficiency of Russian Armament in Military Operation in Syria

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2018)

The National Center for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation hosted a military practical conference on summarizing the experience and results the military operation in Syria.



The leadership of the Russian Defence Ministry, representatives of state corporations and enterprises of the defence industry complex took part in its work. They discussed the use of weapons, military and special hardware in the Syrian Arab Republic.



President of the Russian Federation - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin addressed the conference.



According to him, the operation showed the traditional reliability and effectiveness of Russian weapons. In total, 215 modern and advanced types of armaments were applied during the operation.



The Supreme Commander-in-Chief emphasized that it was the first experience of the combat use of long-range air- and sea-based high-precision weapons that proved to be effective.



In particular it concerned the Kalibr missiles and the lesser known Kh-101 missiles. He reminded that strategic aircraft were also applied for the first time in military conditions.



Vladimir Putin stated that the ships and submarines delivered accurate and concentrated attacks on the terrorists' infrastructure. He also high appreciated the role of the Naval Air Force – the Su-33 and MiG-29K aircraft.



The Supreme Commander-in-Chief emphasized that Russia leads the world in its armament. But at the same time, Vladimir Putin noted that for the country's leadership in the field of weapons it is necessary to constantly move forward.



He stressed that now it was necessary to thoroughly analyze how Russian armament and hardware performed in different situations.



Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, who also addressed the conference, moved to discuss the main results of the use of weapons, military and special hardware.



He said that during the operation the crews of the Aerospace Forces of Russia had successfully performed 34,561 sorties.



The Minister of Defence pointed out that the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, as well as the Su-24M, Su-34 and Su-35S short-range aircraft had proved to be efficient.



The Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers delivered 66 strikes by cruise missiles, and each eliminated the assigned target.



The Minister of Defence also stated that Russian UAVs provided complete control over the whole Syrian territory.



The head of the military department paid attention to the significant contribution to the achievement of the operation made by the Navy.



The naval surface forces carried out 171 combat missions.



The ships and submarines carried out 100 high-precision attacks with the Kalibr cruise missiles.



For the first time, the aircraft carrier "Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Kuznetsov" participated in combat operations. Due to high professional skills of deck aircraft, 1,252 terrorist objects were eliminated.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu also emphasized that all weapons and military hardware that were tested during the operation demonstrated reliable functioning.



The CSS also proved to be efficient. There were 342 transportations carried out by sea and 2,278 - by air to the Syrian Arab Republic.



In total, more than 4,000 pieces of weapons and hardware were transported that amounted to 1,608,000 tons of cargo.



The maintenance and repair service are organized by the military repair units. The necessary infrastructure has been created in Syria.



Besides, 163 brigades of the defence industry complex enterprises were involved to eliminate the shortcomings identified at the Khmeimim air base and in the port of Tartus.



According to Sergei Shoigu, the success of the operation in Syria was achieved due to the well-coordinated work between the specialists of the Ministry of Defence and the defence industry complex.



Sergei Shoigu pointed out that the experience of military operations and technical support of the Russian force grouping in Syria had been comprehensively summarized and analyzed.



‘Currently, it is necessary to adopt it in the combat training and take into account when implementing the State Armament Program,’ the Defence Minister stated.



-ends-



