Green Light for the Navy

(Source: Belgian Defence Forces; issued Jan 26, 2018)

(Issued in French and Dutch; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The new Belgian-Dutch minehunters will allow safer and faster searches for naval mines thanks to the extensive use of unmanned systems. (BE MoD infographic)

The government’s Council of Ministers on January 26 approved the defence ministry’s plans to acquire six new-build mine countermeasures vessels (MCMV). The investment is valued at 1.1 billion euros.



The order will be awarded together with the Dutch Navy, which is also purchasing six similar vessels.



The Navy will replace the current mine action capability, based on our Tripartite Mine Hunters and the Godetia, with these new vessels. Our country will purchase six new vessels together with the Netherlands, which also plans to buy the same number of the same vessels. Belgium will be in charge of the project.



These new vessels will make maximum use of unmanned systems on, under and above water to detect and destroy mines. With these unmanned systems, the search for mines can be carried out more safely and faster compared to the current procedures.



According to this Belgian-Dutch "Next Generation" concept, these detection sensors will have to be disconnected from the launch platform in the future in order to be able to act more quickly, more efficiently and, above all, in greater security.



Our country currently has five mine action ships. They have to protect the shipping lanes and are deployed within the framework of NATO.



Belgium is also planning the purchase of two new frigates. The Netherlands, which will also order two frigates of the same type, will take the lead in this program.



