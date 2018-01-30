Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 30, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $2,300,304,490 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and level-of-effort) contract for engineering services to support Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) system of systems, for ongoing support of software, refresh for obsolescence to include support of systems outside the continental U.S., and partner country systems.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-18-D-0015).



-ends-

