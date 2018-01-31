Bombardier Presence at Singapore Airshow Underscores its Significant Momentum in the Asia-Pacific Region

(Source: Bombardier; issued Jan 31, 2018)

MONTREAL --- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft will be displaying a Philippine Airlines dual-class 86-seat Q400 regional turboprop, as well as an airBaltic CS300 aircraft at the 2018 Singapore Airshow, which runs from February 6 to 11.



“Asia-Pacific is a region of unmatched opportunities where Bombardier has recently gained significant momentum. The CS300 aircraft’s recent Asian commercial debut with Korean Air Lines highlights our breakthrough into the region’s fast-growing market,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Passenger demand in the region is increasing fast, driving demand for more short-haul aircraft, more flight frequencies and more city pairs to increase connectivity. We are confident our product line-up will continue to be instrumental in supporting intra-regional growth, as well as further protecting passenger yields in the region.”



The Asia-Pacific region is Bombardier Commercial Aircraft’s fastest growing market with strong demand for small single-aisle aircraft like the C Series, as well as larger regional turboprops and jets.



“The high-performing Q400 aircraft has proven to serve the Asia-Pacific region very well. Bombardier acted well ahead of the market trend toward larger turboprops when it introduced the 90-seat Q400 turboprop at the Singapore Airshow two years ago. The Q400 aircraft ushered in a new era of turboprops, and the recent SpiceJet reorder for up to 50 new 90-seat Q400 turboprops is another great example of our strong market penetration.”



Singapore is the headquarters for Bombardier’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Bombardier has been steadily growing its after-sales support in Asia-Pacific to keep pace with the ever-increasing fleet of its aircraft. The company’s Customer Services network for commercial aircraft in the region includes five Regional Support Offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Delhi, Singapore and Sydney, and Bombardier-authorized Service Facilities operated by STAECO in Jinan, China, Hawker Pacific in Cairns, Australia and GMR Aero Technic in Hyderabad, India.



Bombardier’s exhibit at the airshow will also showcase a Challenger 350 and Global 6000 corporate aircraft at the airshow. Bombardier’s chalet is located at CD 55-59. The company will hold a series of media briefings and events during the show. Members of the media are invited to check the briefing schedule daily at the Media Centre for details and latest updates.





