L3 Delivers First HC-130J to the U.S. Coast Guard

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Jan 31, 2018)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has delivered the first production HC-130J aircraft integrated with a next-generation Minotaur Mission System Suite (MSS+) to the U.S. Coast Guard for improved long-range surveillance capabilities. Work was done by L3’s Aerospace Systems business segment, and an aircraft completion ceremony was hosted at its facility in Waco, Texas.



L3 upgraded the aircraft with the government-furnished MSS+ that was developed jointly by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy, and operated across multiple platforms. Work included integration and testing of the aircraft under the competitively awarded five-year contract. The company will perform full system integration on two additional baseline configuration aircraft and will retrofit four HC-130J aircraft under current awarded contract options. The contract also includes the option of missionizing five additional aircraft.



“Developing and delivering world-class innovative ISR systems is what we do best. It is a key market that we continue to pursue as part of our overall strategy to help our customers achieve their goals,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “This important HC-130J modification capability adds to our robust portfolio of work for the Coast Guard with industry-leading C-130 expertise and integration experience to meet the rigors of its challenging and often dangerous missions.”



L3’s history of U.S. Coast Guard support includes communications systems design and production, C4ISR integration equipment and services, and information assurance expertise to several platforms, including the Offshore Patrol Cutter, Fast Response Cutter and National Security Cutter. L3 is also providing information assurance and integrated communications products and sustainment work for Coast Guard command centers, as well as supporting legacy cutter upgrade initiatives.



L3 Aerospace Systems has delivered hundreds of C-130 aircraft, performing mission and weapon systems integration, avionics modernization and heavy structural refurbishment for a wide range of customers, including the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Special Operations Command and numerous international C-130 operators.





Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.



