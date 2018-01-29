Minister of Defence Decided on the Procurement of a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Practice Rockets

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 01, 2018)

The Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command received a mandate, on 29.1.2018, from Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö to conclude a contract with the United States government to procure training munitions.



The contract comprises the procurement of practice rockets and a related package of technical information. The munitions are manufactured by Lockheed Martin in the United States.



The Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) is a practice rocket fired with a MLRS launcher. The practice rockets are in a Rocket Pod Containers (RPC) that is standardised to be used on a heavy rocket launcher (MLRS and HIMARS).



The procurement that ensures continued training and appropriate exercises is a joint procurement with the United States from where Finland procures certified munitions in production. The manufacturer of LCRRPR munitions and the heavy rocket launcher is the same, Lockheed Martin in the United States.



The procurement is a part of the overall development of the joint battle system in the Finnish Defence Forces, with the overall value of about EUR 6.2 million. The exercise munitions will be delivered in 2019.



-ends-

