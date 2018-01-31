Boeing Reports Record 2017 Results and Provides 2018 Guidance (excerpt)

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Jan 31, 2018)

CHICAGO --- The Boeing Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.4 billion with GAAP earnings per share of $5.18 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $4.80 reflecting record deliveries and strong performance, as well as favorable tax reform of $1.74 per share (Table 1).Revenue was $93.4 billion for the full year reflecting deliveries mix with GAAP earnings per share of $13.43 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $12.04 reflecting strong execution and favorable tax reform."Across Boeing our teams delivered a record year of financial and operational performance as they focused on disciplined execution of production and development programs, growing services, and delivering value to customers," said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. "That performance enables increased investments in our people and our business, and greater cash return to shareholders.""In 2017 we delivered the first 737 MAX airplanes, launched the 737 MAX 10 and completed the 787-10 first flight, all while delivering more commercial airplanes than ever before. We flew the first KC-46 Tanker to be delivered to the U.S. Air Force, were awarded an initial contract for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, and a contract to provide 36 F-15 fighters to Qatar. We launched Boeing Global Services during the year, to deliver greater lifecycle value, and achieved growth that outpaced the market.""We actively positioned for future markets and growth by developing new products and services, investing to build vertical capabilities, launching the HorizonX innovation organization and bringing in new capabilities, including the acquisition of Aurora Flight Sciences. Looking forward, our team remains focused on winning through innovation, driving growth and productivity and extending our position as the world's leading aerospace company – delivering the best value to our customers, our employees and our shareholders." (end of excerpt)-ends-