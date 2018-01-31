Launch VA241: Ariane 5 Delivers SES-14 and Al Yah 3 to Orbit

(Source: Arianespace; issued Jan 31, 2018)

KOUROU --- SES and Yahsat have confirmed that both satellites (SES-14 and Al Yah 3) have been acquired and are operating in orbit nominally, despite a trajectory deviation experienced during VA241 launch.



The upcoming launch campaigns currently underway at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG) proceed as scheduled.



Arianespace has set up an independent enquiry commission in conjunction with ESA.



Lift off occurred as planned at 19:20 local time in Kourou on January 25 2018. At H0 + 9 minutes 26 seconds, ground tracking stations lost contact with the Ariane 5 launcher.



Initial investigations show that the situation results from a trajectory deviation.



At the end of the mission, the launcher separated both satellites on a stable orbit. SES and Yahsat have acquired their respective satellites which are operating nominally.



Arianespace has set up an independent investigation commission chaired by ESA's General Inspector.



