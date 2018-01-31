General Dynamics European Land Systems Awarded New Contract to Supply Improved Ribbon Bridge to Sweden

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Jan 31, 2018)

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany --- General Dynamics European Land Systems has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the production and delivery of its Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB).



After recent successful summer and winter trials, the Swedish Army will upgrade part of its legacy Floating Support Bridge (FSB), delivered previously by General Dynamics European Land Systems-Germany, with the Improved Ribbon Bridge to meet the new requirements of its vehicle fleet.



Delivery of the first systems is scheduled for 2020.



“We are honoured by this contract award as it reflects the high confidence and satisfaction of the Swedish Army in the performance of our product. We have supported the Swedish Armed Forces for more than two decades and look forward to continuing this support in the future,” said Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President International Business & Services of General Dynamics European Land Systems.



The IRB can be operated as a multi-bay ferry as well as a floating bridge. It provides wide wet gap crossing capability for loads up to MLC80 Tracked / 96 Wheeled, including the Swedish Leopard 2 Main Battle Tank. The IRB bridge bays will be transported on and launched from an existing and modernized multipurpose truck.



The IRB is already in service worldwide and has supported theatre and peacekeeping operations, as well as humanitarian and environmental missions. The IRB is fully interoperable with General Dynamics European Land Systems’ legacy floating bridge systems, including the Floating Support Bridge, the Standard Ribbon Bridge (SRB) and the M3 Amphibious Bridge and Ferry System.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. With more than 1,870 highly skilled technical employees, the companies design, manufacture and deliver world-class land combat, systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments, and munitions, to global customers.



-ends-

