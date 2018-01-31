Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 31, 2018)

Raytheon Missiles Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $105,220,215 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8656-17-D-0005 for Griffin missiles.



The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $210,080,601, and provides for the exercise of an option for delivery of all variants of Griffin standoff precision-guided munitions and corresponding production, test and engineering support.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $11,259,027 are being obligated at the time of award.



Contracting activity is the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



-ends-

