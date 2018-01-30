Ukrainian GLCM by SKDB "Luch" Successfully Passed its First Test

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Jan 30, 2018)

The first flying tests of the new Ukrainian ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM), which can accurately hit ground and naval targets, are carried out successfully. Flight characteristics and operation of the missile systems were checked.



“Ukrainian ground-launched cruise missile successfully passed its first test. It can accurately hit both ground and naval targets. The SC “UkrOboronProm” continues to reinforce defense potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” – said the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.







A new development completed by designers of UKROBORONPROM enterprise "State Kyiv Design Bureau "Luch" is developed in cooperation with other state and private defense enterprises of Ukraine.



"This is a crucial event for Ukraine, because after the total disarmament of the Ukrainian army – in accordance with the Budapest Memorandum – not a single missile was left in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Today’s tests have opened a new stage of the missile program, according to which our Armed Forces are to receive powerful high-performance cruise missiles that can accurately strike hostile targets at great distances," said Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov.



He added that the range of cruise missiles and their combat equipment do not contradict the international agreements, signed by Ukraine for such type of weapons



