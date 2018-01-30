The Planned Franco-German Fighter Aircraft – A Highly Risky Defence Project? (excerpt)

(Source Offiziere.ch; posted Jan 30, 2018)

by Björn Müller

It would be Europe’s biggest defence project for the next decades: Germany and France want to collaborate on the development of a new fighter jet. They even have the intention to bring in additional European countries as partners. The fighter aircraft should be ready for service at the start of the 2040s. Initial expert estimates are projecting development costs of up to 80 billion euros.The project was announced at the Franco-German Ministerial Council in Paris in mid-July 2017. Then, France’s President Emmanuel Macron explained during the press conference that “We want to develop a new generation of fighter aircraft. Why? Because these projects are very costly, and therefore difficult for the armed forces of both our countries, of both our governments – and because the fighter jet must be able to be exported. There have been too many European standards and qualifications thus far. And sometimes there is a European competitor on the international market.”An “EU fighter jet” developed under Franco-German leadership as an export hit would be an ambitious project. Claudia Major, an expert on European security policy at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, cautioned against euphoria: “To what extent are jointly constructed projects subject to German guidelines for the export of defence goods, and to what extent does this represent an impediment to exporting them? This is a topic that other Franco-German industrial projects have also touched; for example, the concept of a Franco-German combat tank, the KANT project.”However, successful exports would be key for the planned high-tech fighter jet. The project primarily aims to override U.S. dominance in the field of air force equipment. (end of excerpt)-ends-