Union Budget 2018: Share of Defence Budget in GDP Lowest Since China War

(Source: News18.com; posted Feb 01, 2018)

By Uday Singh Rana

NEW DELHI --- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the Union Budget on the floor of the Parliament. The budget for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was estimated at Rs 2.95 lakh crore, which does not include the budget for Defence Pensions.The total defence outlay of Rs 2.94 lakh crore is a hike of 7.81% compared to the allocation made to the MoD last year. While this was an increase from last year and was 12.1% of the Central government's total expenditure, the defence budget's share of the GDP is at the lowest it has ever been since the 1962 war between India and China.In the 2018-19 Union Budget, the amount of Rs 2.95 lakh crore works out to around 1.58% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The last time the share of defence in the GDP was lower than this was in the 1962 Union Budget, when a war had broken out between India and China in October. Following the war, the share of defence in the GDP was increased from 1.5% to 2.31% in the 1963 Union Budget.Of the total Defence Outlay, Rs 1.95 lakh crore was allocated for revenue expenditure (which includes day-to-day expenditures of the armed forces) and Rs 99,500 lakh crore was allocated for capital expenditure (which includes capital expenditure and modernization). The Defence Capital expenditure is up from Rs 86, 529 crore.The Defence Pension, which is over and above the defence budget, was pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. This is the first time India will spend more on pensions than it will on capital expenditure. Moreover, this is also the first time the pension amount has breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This is a whopping rise of 26.6% from the Rs 85,740 crore allocated for Defence Pensions last year.The increase of Rs 13,000 crore in the capital expenditure gives the armed forces some more leeway to modernise its aging equipment. However, experts suggest that for the Indian Armed Forces to realise their full potential, the share of the defence budget in the GDP needs to be at least 2%.