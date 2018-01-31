U.S. Test of Missile Interceptor Fails Off Hawaiian Coast, Officials Say (excerpt)

(Source: New York Times; published Jan 31, 2018)

By Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt

WASHINGTON --- An American interceptor missile missed its target in a test off the Hawaiian coast on Wednesday, Defense Department officials said, renewing concerns of how the United States will defend itself in the event of a missile attack by North Korea or another adversary.A Pentagon official said that the interceptor, an SM-3 Block IIA missile that is being developed by the Raytheon Company, was launched from a test site in Hawaii. Officials likened the test launch to an attempt to hit a bullet with another bullet.It was the second failure over the past year of a test of the SM-3, known as the standard missile; the last one was in June.Mark Wright, a spokesman for the Missile Defense Agency, confirmed “a live-fire missile flight test” from Kauai. He did not confirm that the test had failed.But two Defense Department officials, speaking on grounds of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the test’s failure, said that the missile missed hitting the incoming dummy missile. (end of excerpt)-ends-