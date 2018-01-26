Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 26, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp., Bothell, Washington, is being awarded a $150,022,901 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for Surface Navy Laser Weapon System Increment 1, High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with surveillance system.



Under this contract Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp. will develop, manufacture, and deliver two test units in fiscal 2020 (one unit for DDG 51 FLT IIA, and one for land-based testing).



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $942,818,114.



Work will be performed in Bothell, Washington (52 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (31 percent); Owego, New York (9 percent); Marion, Massachusetts (3 percent); Clearwater, Florida (3 percent); Manassas, Virginia (0.9 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (0.6 percent); and Akron, Ohio (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2020.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, testing, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four proposals received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5392).



-ends-

