Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 31, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $6,560,000,000 undefinitized modification (P00438) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0147-12-C-0004) for the extension of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) development and sustainment contract (DSC).The scope of work under the current DSC includes development, fielding, test, systems engineering, integration and configuration management, equipment manufacturing and refurbishment, training, and operations and sustainment for the GMD weapon system and associated support facilities.Under this undefinitized modification, the Missile Defense Agency executes missile defeat and defense enhancementsThe scope of work includes technical capabilities to expand and improve a state-of-the-art, missile defense system to ensure defensive capabilities remain both relevant and current, to include but not limited to:-- boost vehicle (BV) development;-- integration of redesigned kill vehicle (RKV) with BV;-- providing GBI assets for labs and test events;-- development, integration, testing and deployment of ground systems software builds to address emerging threats;-- acquisition and emplacement of launch support equipment;-- expanded systems testing through all ground and flight testing; cyber security support; and,-- performance based logistics.Work will be performed at multiple locations, including Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Greely, Alaska; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Air Station, Colorado; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tucson, Arizona; other government designated sites and other contractor designated prime, subcontractor, and supplier operating locations.The DSC contract modification period of performance is six years; January 2018, through December 2023.The undefinitized modification will be performed by an industry team consisting of The Boeing Co.; Orbital ATK; Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.; and Raytheon Co.This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.Boeing as the GMD DSC prime contractor, along with its subcontractors, collectively have demonstrated special capabilities and/or expertise that no other companies have been able to satisfactorily perform the required services or deliveries without unacceptable delays in fulfilling the Agency's requirements.Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $213,832,268 were obligated at the time of award.The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-12-C-0004).-ends-