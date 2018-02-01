Saab at the Singapore Airshow 2018

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 01, 2018)

Saab will exhibit at the Singapore Airshow, from 6 to 11 February 2018. Saab will display its world-leading air defence and surveillance product line-up, including the Gripen fighter, Swordfish MPA, GlobalEye AEW&C, RBS 70 NG air defence system and Giraffe 1X radar. Please visit us at stand D11.



The Asia Pacific region, with Singapore as a hub, is a dynamic and fast-growing market where Saab is pursuing opportunities across all of its product domains. At the Singapore Airshow 2018 Saab will demonstrate how in today’s complex and turbulent world, Saab’s thinking edge delivers the innovative and advanced solutions that safeguard people and society.



“Saab is the smart, independent choice for nations that want high performance, cost efficient, interoperable solutions. We constantly develop and improve new technology to serve the global market of governments, authorities and corporations with products, services and solutions ranging from military defence to civil security. Our mission is to keep people and societies safe by pushing intellectual and technological boundaries,” says Dean Rosenfield, Head of Saab Asia Pacific.



Saab is enjoying a sustained period of expansion. There are few, if any, other defence, security and aerospace suppliers that can deliver the range of effective and efficient products found in the Saab portfolio. Singapore is the perfect place to demonstrate Saab’s products and capabilities to key customers from the region and around the globe.



Saab Gripen, GlobalEye, Swordfish: each delivers unmatched operational effectiveness and all are backed by Saab’s unique capabilities in aerospace technology. Hosted by the Head of Saab Asia Pacific, Dean Rosenfield, Saab will brief on the latest news and developments in these revolutionary programmes and discuss why they are the best option for Asia Pacific, and the world.



Saab products and capabilities on display at Singapore Airshow 2018 include:



--Gripen fighter

--GlobalEye multi-role airborne early warning and control system

--Swordfish advanced maritime patrol aircraft

--RBS 70 NG / RBS 70 NG RWS air defence system

--Giraffe 1X multi-function radar

--Carl-Gustaf M4 ground combat systems

--Digital Tower air traffic control solutions

--I-ATS traffic management

--Arexis electronic warfare

--IDAS/CAMPS advanced self-protection system

--Gripen fighter support solutions



The Singapore Airshow 2018 will be held in the Republic of Singapore from

6 to 11 February at the Changi Exhibition Centre.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



