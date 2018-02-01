Air China Accepts 8,000th Airbus Manufactured A320 Family Aircraft, Powered by GTF Engines

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued Feb 01, 2018)

Air China has accepted the 8000th Airbus manufactured A320 family aircraft. The aircraft is the airline’s third A320neo and is powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. Airbus delivered the aircraft from its final assembly line in Tianjin, China.



“It’s an auspicious milestone and we are honored to share it with Airbus and Air China,” said Doug Cai, president of Pratt & Whitney China. “We look forward to powering additional Air China A320neo aircraft in the months and years to come.”



Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard, and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.



