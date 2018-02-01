Xiamen Airlines and GE Sign MoU to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Feb 01, 2018)

XIAMEN, China --- Xiamen Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GE today, to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between the parties. Zhao Dong, President of Xiamen Airlines and Bill Fitzgerald, Vice President and General Manager of GE Aviation’s Commercial Engine Operations signed the MoU at a celebration at Xiamen Airlines.



The MoU will cover several areas including fleet management support and services, digital solutions, leadership training and aviation health management programs, as well as intra-industrial alignment and cooperation to support the globalization of Xiamen Airlines.



“We have a long-term cooperation with GE since we started to operate the first CFM56* engine in 1992,” said Zhao Dong, President of Xiamen Airlines. “I believe the signing of the MoU will pave the ground to help us reinforce and further expand the cooperation. We’re looking forward to leverage more enriched experience from GE and its CFM joint venture on full spectrum of operation and management to benefit future growth of Xiamen Airlines.”



“We are honored to be a part of Xiamen Airlines’ long-term growth plans with our GE and CFM engines,” said Bill Fitzgerald, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Engines at GE Aviation. “The MoU will enhance our collaboration and ensure we have a lasting partnership to support the airline’s vision for globalization.”





Founded in 1984 in Xiamen City of Fujian Province, Xiamen Airlines is one of the fastest developing airlines in China. Xiamen Airlines is committed to providing passengers with holistic, seamless and high-quality service. It is the only airline in China keeping a profitable record for 31 consecutive years. With a fleet of 188 aircraft, mainly composed of Boeing 737s and 787s. Xiamen Airlines operates extensive network routes covering China, Asia, Europe, America and Oceania, with more than 350 domestic and international routes.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



