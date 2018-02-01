Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 01, 2018)

The Boeing Co., doing business as Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $195,013,749 fixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8213-17-F-1001 for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail kits.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $927,581,526 and provides for the production of additional JDAM tail kits.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $195,013,749 will be obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 31, 2018)



-ends-

