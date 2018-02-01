Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 01, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington (N00019-18-D-0112; and N00019-18-D-0113); AAR Aircraft Services Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana (N00019-18-D-0111); and StandardAero (San Antonio) Inc., San Antonio, Texas (N00019-18-D-0110), are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for P-8A airframe and engine maintenance and repair depot support for the Navy; the government of Australia; and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



The aggregate amount for all contracts is $268,724,729, with these companies having an opportunity to compete for individual task orders.



Services to be provided for the airframe include scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, in-service repair, planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications and aircraft on ground support.



Services to be provided for the engine include depot maintenance and repair; field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of engines.



The Boeing Co.; and AAR Aircraft Services Inc., are primary and secondary awardees, respectively for airframe depot work. StandardAero (San Antonio) Inc.; and The Boeing Co., are primary and secondary awardees, respectively for engine depot work.



Work will be performed at each awardee’s facility sites in Atlanta, Georgia; Seattle, Washington; Indianapolis, Indiana; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Miami, Florida; Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by January 2019.



No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated against each delivery order as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals. Four offers were received for the airframe portion, four were received for the engine portion, and one offer was received for both portions (a combined offer).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

