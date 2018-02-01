The Army Is Working to Fix Problems with Its New Handgun After Critical DoD Report

By Todd South

The Army’s new handgun meets “all safety and operational requirements,” officials said Wednesday, after a recently published report revealed several issues with the Sig Sauer-made weapon.Early evaluations of the Army’s new handgun, the M17, last year showed test failures when the pistol was fired with the standard ball ammunition, stoppages, and double ejections.Those findings were revealed in a recently published report by the Defense Department’s Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation. The office reviews major programs across the Defense Department.The problems noted by the office had not been previously disclosed by the Army or other entities involved in the Modular Handgun System’s development. Though the report was compiled from April through September of last year, it was not sent to Congress nor publicly released until January. (end of excerpt)-ends-