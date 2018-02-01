Bulk of Defence Ministry’s Budget Spent on Armed Forces Equipment

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 01, 2018)

The expenses for the Armed Forces technical re-equipment constitute 60 percent of the military budget; the rest 40 per cent are spent on salaries in the army and navy.



At the same time, military expenditures have a multiplier effect, since this is a direct investment in the defence industrial complex.



In particular, under the heading Expenses for equipping the Armed Forces, since 2015, tax payments of enterprises of the defence industrial complex to local and regional budgets amounted to 481 billion roubles, and to salaries – 444 billion roubles.



