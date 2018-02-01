South Korea Pursues Defense Cooperation with Thailand As First T-50 Deliveries Underway (excerpt)

By Joanne Stocker

South Korea is seeking to bolster its defense industry cooperation with Thailand as the first deliveries of T-50TH Golden Eagle fighter jets are underway.Defense Minister Song Young-moo visited Thailand on Thursday to meet his counterpart Prawit Wongsuwan and reiterate the desire for enhanced cooperation, Yonhap reported.Last week the first two Korea Aerospace Industries T-50TH Golden Eagle supersonic fighter trainers were delivered to the Thailand Air Force. Two additional jets are due to be delivered soon under a $110 million 2015 contract.The two countries have a reported $260 million deal for eight additional KAI T-50 jets. (end of excerpt)-ends-