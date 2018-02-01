Trailing China, A New Defence Deal with France Gives India A Foothold In Indian Ocean (excerpt)

(Source: The Print; posted Feb 01, 2018)

By Pranab Dhal Samanta

Indian ships and naval assets can now move across from the Pacific to Singapore, Andamans, Diego Garcia, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Djibouti, onwards to Oman.India is all set to firm up a defence logistics agreement with France, just like the LEMOA with the United States. The move will allow India access to French military bases in the Indian Ocean and the Horn of Africa, and round off another critical part of enhancing its military presence in these waters to counter China.The agreement, which is expected to be signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in early March, was firmed up around the time New Delhi worked out the fine-print with Seychelles to build and operate a military base there.What’s important to understand, however, is the bigger picture which is evidently falling in place, and why it’s important not to stop just here.The approachThere are essentially two major frames to this strategy – bases which India will build, and bases or ports that its forces can access. (end of excerpt)-ends-