The Defense Commander Recommends Prioritizing NH90s for Frigates

(Source: Norwegian Chief of Defence; issued Feb. 01, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On February 1, the Chief of Defense sent a recommendation to the Ministry of Defense on how to compensate for the lack of operational delivery on the NH90.



The Armed Forces’ analysis of the NH90 gap was sent to the Ministry of Defense in October 2017. The analysis revealed a significant gap between the Armed Forces operational needs for NH90 helicopters, and what appears to be possible future deliveries.



The estimate of available flight hours for the NH90 indicates an expected delivery of approx. 2100 hours per year when the helicopters are operational while the need is estimated at approx. 5400 hours. This analysis shows that NH90 will not be able to meet the need for both frigate and Coast Guard missions.



Based on this, an alternative analysis was initiated with support from the Norwegian Defense Research Institute. The alternative analysis has looked at a variety of alternatives that can compensate for the lack of operational availability.



"We are now in a situation where we have to reassess how we get the most out of this investment. My recommendation is to prioritize the NH90 for frigate. This is because the helicopter is a weapon platform that is crucial to the frigates’ ability to detect and fight submarines. This is a task that is very important for the defense of our marine areas, and which cannot be solved through alternative civilian systems.



“This means that the helicopters are configured for anti-submarine operations, but could be prioritized for CS missions if such a need arises or that available hours increase beyond what you expect today," Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen says.



However, an overall NH90 fleet will not cover the Coast Guard's entire needs, and the Coast Guard mission can be solved by finding other measures such as helicopter hire and, if applicable, UAV.



"The staff who have worked with reception, testing and maintenance have done a formidable job in recent years. Now, we have recently received the first NH90 in frigate version and we will continue to work on optimizing the concept to produce the most possible flight hours. Excess hours can be used for Coast Guard and will reduce the need for alternative solutions.



The analysis has not considered the acquisition of other helicopters, termination of contract or any other measure that is outside the Defense Commander's area of authority. Solutions based on the recommendation must be investigated further.



“This is a basic recommendation that the NH90 flight crew priority be given to frigate. Now the recommendation will be dealt with in the ministry, and it is only then that we can look at concrete solutions for such a priority. There are no proposals for structural changes in the recommendation, and the basic is that existing infrastructure for support of the helicopters is used as provided," said the Chief of Defense.



