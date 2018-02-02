U.S. State Department Official to Promote Military Sales At Singapore Show (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 02, 2018)

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON --- The United States for the first time in years is sending its diplomat responsible for foreign military sales to the Singapore Airshow to promote U.S.-made weapons, a U.S. official said on Thursday, as the State Department prepares for an overseas arms sales push.The attendance of Ambassador Tina Kaidanow at the Feb. 6-10 air show, the most important in the Asia Pacific region, is aimed at boosting sales for U.S. arms manufacturers such as F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp and missile manufactured by Raytheon Co.President Donald Trump’s administration is nearing completion of a new “Buy American” initiative that calls for U.S. military attaches and diplomats to play a much bigger role in the sale of billions of dollars more in business overseas.“We will be working at strengthening our advocacy at every level of the embassy, from your commercial officer, up through your ambassador,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity told reporters on Thursday.Singapore could be seen as the test case for the Trump administration’s new strategy of having the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department take a more active role in securing foreign arms deals, which require State Department approval. (end of excerpt)-ends-