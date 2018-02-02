Submarine Chief Warns Sweden Has Only Two Operational Submarines But Needs At Least Six

(Source: Swedish Radio; posted Feb 02, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Sweden needs six to seven submarines, but only two are now operational, warns the commander of the Swedish Navy’s First Submarine Flotilla. "The system is vulnerable system," he says.



In the forthcoming issue of the Officerstidningen, the Swedish Officers’ magazine, Mats Agnéus, head of the first submarine flotilla in Karlskrona, states that Sweden has too few submarines. Only two out of four Swedish submarines are operational, as the other two are on schedule for planned modernization.



"We can solve the task as much as we can with what we have. But it's a vulnerable system, "he told the Officerstidningen.



"Cannot do enough"



He says the navy needs six to seven submarines. The most important task of the fleet is intelligence retrieval. The fleet should also be able to carry out other missions and be able to combat both surface and underwater targets.



"Our leader are aware that there will be an adjustment with two submarines. We cannot do enough.”



The first of the modernized submarines of Gotland class will be operational again in December 2018. The second submarine is expected to be operational in December 2019.



12 submarines 30 years ago



Politicians have decided that the Armed Forces will have four submarines, and the first two submarines of the new A26 class have been ordered. A fifth one has been proposed by Parliament’s defense committee, but it has been neither politically approved nor funded.



"It is clear that 30 years ago we had twelve submarines. Are today's submarines so much more efficient, so that four can do the same job as twelve? No, probably not, Agnéus told Officerstidningen.



Two of Sweden’s Gotland-class submarines are out of operation for modernization. Engines, combat management and connection systems are updated, and a diver lock is being added, according to Officerstidningen.



Security policy expert Robert Dalsjö at the Total Defense Research Institute (FOI) agrees with the submarine flotilla commander that the politicians have decided for a few submarines.



But it is also a matter of where the submarines have their base, and of the number of crews that can staff them, so that a certain number of submarines can be at sea at all times, he says.



"With a large number of submarines and enough crews, you could base half of the submarines in the Muskö base, you would be able to deploy one submarine in the northern Baltic and one in the southern Baltic," says Robert Dalsjö.



However, the submarines and crews that were based on Muskö outside Nynäshamn were moved to Karlskrona, in southern Sweden, in 2004.



