UPS Orders 14 Additional 747-8Fs and Four 767-300Fs

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 01, 2018)

SEATTLE --- UPS has exercised options to order 14 additional Boeing 747-8F freighters, providing the company with additional capacity in support of accelerating demand for U.S. and international air services.



The aircraft build on the company's 2016 order for 747-8Fs. UPS will also purchase four new Boeing 767-300F freighters.



"As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of UPS Airlines today, we are seeing unprecedented demand for our air products," said UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan. "The new freighters will allow us to continue upsizing aircraft on routes and will create a cascading effect that will boost capacity on regional routes around the world."



"UPS has clearly tapped into the power and efficiency the 747-8 Freighter brings to the market," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister. "We're impressed with how UPS is leveraging the airplane in its operations, and also excited to see them bring additional 767s into their fleet."



