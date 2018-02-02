SSJ100 at Singapore Airshow

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft; issued Feb 02, 2018)

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 project is to be presented at the international Singapore Airshow 2018 that will be held on February, 6-11 in Singapore.



The visitors of the show will have the opportunity to see the SSJ100 aircraft at static display with the horizontal wing tips installed. The saber-like configuration of the tips at the Sukhoi Superjet 100 tail number 97006 is the result of a series of calculations, engineering and experimental activities, and the materials used for the new elements of the wing are certified in Russia and abroad.



After the accomplishment of certification of the new wing element, the installation of the wing tips will be offered to Customers as an option, allowing both to improve the take-off and landing characteristics and to decrease the fuel consumption not less than by 3% – that might be of advantage for the carriers operating SSJ100 at regional aerodromes and under hot weather conditions as well as at high-level airfields. There will be an opportunity to install the saberlets not only to the brand-new aircraft but at the already delivered SSJ100 too.



The first test flight of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 with the saberlets installed was performed in December, 2017.



According to the JSC “UAC” forecast, the demand for the aircraft of the SSJ100 size in the Asia-Pacific during the upcoming 20 years might comprise about 1000 aircraft, that is why the airshow will be the place for the negotiations with future Customers.



