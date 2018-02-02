WASHINGTON --- On Jan. 30, the Navy established the Readiness Reform and Oversight Council (RROC), expanding the role of the initial oversight board stood up to oversee change after the collision reviews.
The new council will manage and ensure the implementation of Strategic Readiness Review and Comprehensive Review of Surface Force Incidents recommendations, among others.
Co-chaired by the Honorable Thomas Modly, under-secretary of the Navy and Adm. William Moran, vice chief of naval operations, the council was established to "provide continuity to see reforms and recommendations through to effective completion, and thereby guard against similar future trends and challenges that adversely impact the Department of the Navy's Readiness," according to its founding charter dated Jan. 30. The council will serve as the senior Department of the Navy integration, advisory and oversight body for readiness reform.
The Comprehensive Review of Surface Force Incidents, completed Oct. 26, is a wide scope review of systemic causes that led to the collisions between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and Motor Vessel ACX Crystal and between USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and Motor Vessel Alnic MC, along with other similar incidents over the previous year.
The Strategic Readiness Review, released Dec. 14, was a secretary of the Navy ordered independent review by a team of subject matter experts that examined the systemic conditions influencing and existing within the Navy over the last 30 years.
This review ran concurrently with the U.S. Fleet Forces-led Comprehensive Review and considered its findings, but the Review's assessments and judgments were independent of the Comprehensive Review findings.
DOWNLOAD: Readiness Reform Oversight Council charter
http://s3.amazonaws.com/Customer-delivery/RROC/Readiness+Reform+Oversight+Council+charter_signed+30Jan18.pdf
DOWNLOAD: Readiness Reform Oversight Council organizational chart
