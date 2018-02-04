L3 Collaborates with BAE Systems for SEA5000 Program Pursuit

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Feb 04, 2018)

CANBERRA, Australia ---- L3 Technologies announced today that it will support the BAE Systems Power and Propulsion Team by providing the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the upcoming Royal Australian Navy (RAN) SEA5000 program pursuit.



L3 was selected to provide the IPMS, as well as Controls and Instrumentation (C&I), for the nine Type 26 Global Combat Ships proposed for the SEA5000 program. If BAE is successful, the total value of this contract, which is expected to be awarded by the federal government in April or May, is AU$35 billion (approximately US$27.4 billion).



The L3 IPMS provides integrated monitoring and control of warship propulsion, electrical, auxiliary and damage control machinery and systems along with advanced functionality, such as onboard training and equipment health monitoring. The IPMS will be implemented in Australia through L3 supported by Australian industry using technology from L3 MAPPS units based in Canada and the U.K.



With a successful SEA5000 bid, L3 will be part of a team prepared to offer power and propulsion solutions for naval shipbuilding programs around the world.



“This is an excellent example of Australian industry collaboration and innovation to deliver a world-leading solution to the Royal Australian Navy,” said Alan Titheridge, Managing Director of L3 Technologies Australia. “This teaming will achieve unrivalled Australian Industrial Capability (AIC) in this niche domain.”



“The proposed system shares its core technology with more than 200 naval ships in 22 different navies, and we are pleased to support BAE’s proposal for SEA5000 with such leading-edge technology,” added Rangesh Kasturi, President of L3 MAPPS.



L3 established an industrial capability in Australia more than a decade ago, and with steady growth, over 200 Australians are currently employed by L3 in several locations, including Fremantle, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. Sales in 2017 were in excess of AU$100 million. L3 has typically enhanced its capability portfolio through the acquisition of key Australian companies and by leveraging technology transfers from overseas L3 companies into Australian industry.



This approach directly supports the Australian government’s AIC strategy and promotes confidence by L3 demonstrating the ability to build, deliver, maintain and support complex systems and equipment in Australia.



Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.



