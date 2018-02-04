Taiwan to Adopt Next-Generation Airborne Radio from Rockwell Collins

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Feb 04, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Taiwan will be the first international customer to adopt Rockwell Collins’ latest-generation AR-1500 networked communications airborne radio. The radios will be built in Taiwan by the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) under a manufacturing license agreement and will allow for the introduction of country-unique capabilities.



“The AR-1500 builds upon our proven airborne communications technology and brings the critical level of security that our customers rely on to achieve their missions,” said Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager, Communication, Navigation and Electronic Warfare Solutions for Rockwell Collins.



As a member of Rockwell Collins’ TruNet™ family of radios, the AR-1500 provides secure transfer of data, voice and imagery between ground and airborne elements during missions. To meet requirements internationally, the radio can be customized to include country-specific waveforms while conforming to the latest software-defined radio architecture.





