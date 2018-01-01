Coalition Operations Continue to Remove ISIS Leaders

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb. 2, 2018)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continue to remove Islamic State of Iraq and Syria leaders from the battlefield and prevent the terrorist group's ability to regroup and resume its capacity to threaten citizens of all nations, CJTF-OIR officials reported today.



Coalition airstrikes killed one senior ISIS leader in Syria in November 2017, and another in December 2017, as well as killing four senior ISIS leaders in January 2018. The removal of these key terrorists disrupts ISIS's leadership and information dissemination activities, reducing the terrorist group's ability to plan and conduct terrorist attacks both within Syria and Iraq, and abroad.



-- Shaykh Abu Anas al-Furati, an ISIS senior military commander, and two ISIS members were killed by a coalition airstrike on Nov. 27, 2017, near Hajin, Syria. Furati was responsible for coordinating ISIS attacks within Syria. His death further impairs ISIS command-and-control capabilities and reduces its ability to conduct terrorist activities in the region.



-- Abd al-Rahman Filipini, an ISIS military leader, was killed by a coalition airstrike on Dec. 13, 2017, near Hajin, Syria. An additional ISIS member was also killed during the strike.



-- Abd al-Rahman al Tamimi, an ISIS military leader, killed Jan. 2, 2018, near Hajin, Syria.



-- Haytham al-Jazairi, ISIS immigration and logistics committee member, was killed Jan. 6, 2018, near Kharaij, Syria.



-- Hassan al-Jazzari, ISIS immigration and logistics committee leader, was killed Jan. 6, 2018, near Abu Hammam, Syria.



-- Aysh al-Dagestani, an ISIS brigade commander, was killed Jan. 12, 2018, near Kashmah, Syria.



The coalition and its partners continue to exert pressure on ISIS senior leaders and associates across multiple networks in order to degrade, disrupt, and dismantle ISIS structures and remove the terrorists throughout Iraq and Syria.



-ends-

